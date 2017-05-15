Home LOCAL Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville
Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville
Zika Education Outreach Efforts Underway In Brownsville

Brownsville residents are seeing flyers in their mailboxes warning of the dangers of the Zika virus, and detailing how to prevent it. The distribution of the flyers comes a little more than a week after a Zika roundtable in Brownsville led by Governor Greg Abbott, who recommended new outreach efforts to educate as many people as possible about the Zika virus. Other recommendations included coordinating neighborhood cleanups of areas where mosquitoes could breed.

Brownsville is where the first locally-transmitted Zika case in Texas was confirmed to have occurred. Five others cases have also been traced to the local mosquito population. Five months later, Brownsville remains a federal ‘cautionary area’ – meaning pregnant women are discouraged from traveling to the city.

  1. State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee
