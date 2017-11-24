Home WORLD Zimbabwe Called ‘at a moment of change’
(AP) – Some international leaders are urging Zimbabwe’s new president to deliver on his promises of inclusiveness, economic reform and free and fair elections.

Britain’s minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, says in a video message from Zimbabwe that “this was one of the wealthiest countries in Africa, has incredible human potential, very, very educated population … this is a country which has suffered terribly and which may be, if we’re patient and if we’re careful, be at a moment of change.”

The group of global leaders known as The Elders is urging Zimbabwe’s military, politicians and civil society to work together under new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that “upcoming elections in 2018 are a crucial test of Zimbabwe’s new leaders’ commitment to democracy and political reform.”

