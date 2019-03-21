Zimbabwe Raises Cyclone Death Told To 259

A man cycles past a truck swept away by Cyclone Idai in Nyamatanda about 50 kilometres from Beira, in Mozambique, Thursday March, 21, 2019. Some hundreds are dead, many more still missing and thousands at risk from massive flooding across the region including Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A man cycles past a truck swept away by Cyclone Idai in Nyamatanda about 50 kilometres from Beira, in Mozambique, Thursday March, 21, 2019. Some hundreds are dead, many more still missing and thousands at risk from massive flooding across the region including Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe caused by Cyclone Idai.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

(AP) – Zimbabwe’s defense minister says more than 120 bodies were washed into neighboring Mozambique by flooding caused by Cyclone Idai, bringing the death toll in Zimbabwe to at least 259. A health worker involved in rescue operations says bodies are still being recovered.

Minister Oppah Muchinguri was speaking in the eastern city of Mutare, where truckloads of food, medicines and other emergency items were donated by churches, individuals and private firms. “Most of the bodies were washed into Mozambique and because they were in a really bad state … they ended up burying them,” said Muchinguri. She said “a sizeable number” of people have not been accounted for.

On Thursday, helicopters brought some of the critically injured people to Mutare for help. Mark Smythe, the operations director of a private medical firm providing a helicopter and medical personnel to assist in rescue operations, said many people are in danger from snakes that were displaced by the cyclone.

Other issues have included traumatic broken bones and women in labor who could not reach hospitals due to blocked roads. “They are still finding dead bodies in the river,” said Stephen Nyambuya, another medical rescue worker.