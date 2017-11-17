Home WORLD Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out
Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out
WORLD
0

Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out

0
0
Robert Mugabe
now viewing

Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

DRUG BUST GENERIC-2
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

Greg Abbott
now playing

Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill 'inadequate'

JESSE JACKSON
now playing

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS VA
now playing

VA's Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE
now playing

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina dead at 87
now playing

Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina Dead At 87

DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE
now playing

Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

ROY MOORE
now playing

Moore Targets Female Accusers As Critics Decry Intimidation

(AP) – A UK-based official with Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party says all 10 of the party’s provincial branches are calling for the removal of President Robert Mugabe.  Nick Mangwana says on Twitter that the branches have agreed to direct the party’s Central Committee to recall Mugabe as party leader.

Recently fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa would assume the acting leadership until the party’s congress next month.  Whoever leads the party would run for president of Zimbabwe in next year’s elections.  It is not clear when the ruling party’s Central Committee would meet.  The privately owned Zimbabwean newspaper Newsday is reporting that all 10 of ZANU-PF’s provincial branches have passed votes of no confidence in Mugabe as leader.

Related posts:

  1. Keystone Pipeline Leak Days Before Nebraska Expansion Ruling
Related Posts
Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina dead at 87

Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina Dead At 87

jsalinas 0
united-nations-syria

Russia Vetoes US Resolution On Syria Chemical Weapons Use

Zack Cantu 0
CHINANORTHKOREA

High-level Chinese envoy heads to North Korea amid chill

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video