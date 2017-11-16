Home WORLD Zimbabwe #ThisFlag Activist Says ‘Stand Up’
Zimbabwe #ThisFlag Activist Says 'Stand Up'
Zimbabwe #ThisFlag Activist Says ‘Stand Up’

Zimbabwe #ThisFlag Activist Says ‘Stand Up’

(AP) – The Zimbabwean pastor whose social media campaign led to the largest anti-government protests in a decade is calling on citizens to “stand up for peace.”
Evan Mawarire, who founded the #ThisFlag movement, asks: “Should we just sit and wait or shall we at least be part of this transition process?” He urges that citizens not wait for regional leaders to broker the next phase.
Members of the opposition, civil society and religious groups are calling for calm and respect for rights as quiet talks continue to resolve the crisis and likely put an end to President Robert Mugabe’s decades-long rule.
More than 100 civil society groups have issued a statement urging Mugabe to peacefully step aside.

