The visiting hours are being curtailed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville. KRGV reported Mondayy that the zoo will no longer be open Monday through Thursday. Hours of operation are Fridays from 4:00-p.m. to 7:00-p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4:00-p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A limited number of people are allowed into the zoo at a time. Those who wish to visit are advised to sign up in advance online to get an available spot and buy tickets online. Find out the details online at GPZ-dot-Org.