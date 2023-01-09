NATIONAL

$1.1B Mega Millions Prize Also Can Be Winner For Retailers

jsalinasBy
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) — An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing has people lined up at convenience stores across the country to buy tickets. Theirs are longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but the owners of shops and gas stations selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus.

State lotteries usually reward business owners who sell winning jackpot tickets with thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.

