$1.1B Mega Millions Prize Also Can Be Winner For Retailers

(AP) — An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing has people lined up at convenience stores across the country to buy tickets. Theirs are longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but the owners of shops and gas stations selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus.

State lotteries usually reward business owners who sell winning jackpot tickets with thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.