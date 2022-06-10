1/6 Panel: Told Repeatedly He Lost, Trump Refused To Go

Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump’s scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history.”