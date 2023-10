Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police are looking for clues after two people were spotted in a vehicle outside a motel – one of them dead. Police were called to the Motel 6 off of northbound I-69E at about 3:30 early Tuesday morning.

Officers were led to the vehicle in the parking lot and found one person dead. The other was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. There’s been no word yet as to the gender, names, or ages of the two.