1 Dead, 17 Hurt In Crash During Fundraiser For Fire Victims

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that one person died and 17 others were injured Saturday.

Police say 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes was arraigned early Sunday on two counts of criminal homicide. They allege that he later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck. Police say he is not currently a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.