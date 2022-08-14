1 Dead, 17 Hurt In Crash During Fundraiser For Fire Victims

(AP) — Authorities say a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month. Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that one person died and 17 others were injured Saturday.
Police say 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes was arraigned early Sunday on two counts of criminal homicide. They allege that he later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck. Police say he is not currently a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.