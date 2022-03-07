1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting Outside High School

Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, March 7, 2022. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting outside an Iowa school.

Des Moines police said in a news release that gunfire that struck the victims on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines appeared to come from a passing vehicle. The school was initially locked down but now students were later allowed to go home.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. A motive for the shooting was not immediately released. The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that grief counselors would be made available.