1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shots Fired Outside Arkansas Graduation

(AP) — Authorities say a man opened fire outside an Arkansas convention center after a high school graduation ceremony, killing one person and wounding three others and exchanging gunfire with police.

Hot Springs Officer Omar Cervantes says the shooting happened Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted a graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School. Hot Springs officers then wounded the suspect, 25-year-old Charles Johnson, who fled and was later arrested at a hospital on a murder warrant.

Authorities have not said what led to the fight, but the district’s superintendent says no current students or graduates were involved.