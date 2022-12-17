1 Dead, 3 Injured In Houston Bar Shooting

One person is dead and three people are injured following a shooting outside a Houston bar. Police say a fight outside the south side nightclub led to the violence.

Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. where they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds.

A man in his 20s or 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman and two other men were taken to the hospital. They are believed to be in stable condition. Police are investigating and believe there were multiple shooters involved.