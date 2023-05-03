NATIONAL

1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Inside Atlanta Medical Building

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police say a shooter opened fire inside an Atlanta medical building, killing one and injuring four others as authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Deion Patterson. Atlanta police said a suspected shooter in downtown Atlanta is believed to be Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Atlanta police said the shooting occurred inside a Northside Medical building on Wednesday. Authorities identified the suspect as Deion Patterson and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

In surveillance released by police, the suspect was wearing dark pants and a hoodie with the hood pulled up. He wore a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front. More than two hours after the shooting, police said they had no information indicating that Patterson was still in the area.

