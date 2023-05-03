1 Dead, 4 Hurt In Shooting Inside Atlanta Medical Building

(AP) — Police say a shooter opened fire inside an Atlanta medical building, killing one and injuring four others as authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.

Atlanta police said the shooting occurred inside a Northside Medical building on Wednesday. Authorities identified the suspect as Deion Patterson and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

In surveillance released by police, the suspect was wearing dark pants and a hoodie with the hood pulled up. He wore a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front. More than two hours after the shooting, police said they had no information indicating that Patterson was still in the area.