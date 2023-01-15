1 Dead, 4 Injured In Nightclub Mass Shooting

One person is dead and four people are injured following a mass shooting outside a northwest Harris County nightclub.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened early Sunday outside Lounge 33 when a vehicle pulled up outside the venue and opened fire. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. The five victims were taken to area hospitals where one of the men died.

The conditions of the other man and three women injured remain unknown. Police say they have no suspect information, or know if the individuals were targeted.