1 Dead, 9 Missing After Floatplane Crashes In Puget Sound

A Coast Guard helicopter searches the area where a floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island, Wash., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Courtney Riffkin/The Seattle Times via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.

 

