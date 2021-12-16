NATIONAL

1 Dead As Midwest Storm Brings Hurricane-Force Wind Gusts

Fred Cruz
An Iowa State Patrol trooper works the scene of an overturned semi truck along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a band of intense weather crossed through the area. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening, killing the driver. The National Weather Service says the storm was shifting north of the Great Lakes into Canada on Thursday, with high winds, snow, and hazardous conditions continuing in the upper Great Lakes region. There were more than 20 tornado reports Wednesday in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas.

 

