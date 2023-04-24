1 Dead In Oklahoma College Shooting, Suspect In Custody

(AP) — Police say one person was shot and killed at a small Oklahoma college and that a suspect in custody after school officials told students to shelter in place. No other injuries were reported.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the shooting on the campus of Rose State College appeared to be “domestic-related.” He told reporters at the scene that both the suspect and victim were male. He did not provide additional details about what led to the shooting at the campus in suburban Oklahoma City, which has about 13,000 students.