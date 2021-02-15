TEXAS

1 In Custody After Mystery 911 Human Smuggling Call In Texas

By 85 views
0

(AP) — Federal officials say one person is in custody as their investigation continues into a mysterious 911 human trafficking call. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement said Friday that no other information could be provided.

Federal, state and local authorities in Texas have been searching for a tanker truck days after a 911 caller in the San Antonio area reported dozens of people were trapped inside it.

The caller said Monday that there were an estimated 80 people inside the truck’s tank — typically used to haul liquids or gases that can be hazardous — and that they couldn’t breathe.

Biden To Slowly Allow 25,000 People Seeking Asylum Into US

Previous article

New Enrollment Window Opens For Health Insurance Shoppers

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS