1 In Custody In McAllen Homicide Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen police have one person in custody and say there are other persons of interest as homicide investigators probe the death of a Central American man.

The victim was found dead mid-morning Thursday at a home off of Houston Avenue west of Bicentennial Boulevard. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to confirm how the victim died.

Police believe both the victim and the individual in custody immigrated from Central America. They add state and federal authorities are also investigating.