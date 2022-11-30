1 Injured By Small Blast At Ukrainian Embassy In Madrid

Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Spain's Interior Ministry says police are investigating reports of a blast at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. The ministry says police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured handling a letter in what it described as "a deflagration." (AP Photo/Paul White)

(AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. The ministry says police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured handling a letter.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid received an envelope as part of a mail delivery that exploded when it was opened. Spanish police are investigating the incident.

Spain’s state news agency Efe cited unidentified police sources as saying the letter contained a home-made explosive and had been addressed to the ambassador but was opened by a security guard at the embassy.