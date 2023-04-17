1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In Brownsville Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck

One man has been charged in the suspected drunk driving death of another following a violent early-morning wreck this past weekend in Brownsville.

Brownsville police say the driver of a Dodge Charger, Adrian Erasmo Zapata, was attempting to pass a Nissan 350Z on Honeydale Road when the sports sedan swerved and struck the Charger. The Nissan driver lost control of his vehicle, it flew off the road, and slammed into a tree near Lewis Street.

The driver, Pablo Zavala, was killed instantly and a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police arrested Zapata after finding alcohol in his Charger. Zapata is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.