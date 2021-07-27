1 Killed, 4 Missing In German Chemical Blast; 31 Injured

(AP) — An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany has killed at least one person and injured 31 others. Four people are missing.
Fire officials who tested the air said there didn’t appear to be a danger to nearby residents after authorities initially urged people to shelter inside. Tuesday’s explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in the city of Leverkusen sent a large black cloud into the air. It took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish the fire that erupted after the explosion.