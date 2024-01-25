1 Killed In A 2-Vehicle Wreck North Of Weslaco

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Weslaco-area woman was killed and a passenger critically injured in a 2-vehicle crash north of Weslaco Thursday afternoon.

According to the DPS, the driver of a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country ran a stop sign at Chuparosa Street and there was a collision with a 2014 GMC Sierra traveling on FM 1015. The driver of the van, 57-year-old Josefina Herrera Castillo, was killed instantly. A man riding with her suffered critical injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening.