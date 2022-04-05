1 Killed In Texas As Damaging Storms Tear Across South

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say one person is dead in Texas amid damaging storms that have prompted a flurry of tornado warnings in the South.

Forecasters said it’s the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region. More than 43,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning from eastern Texas to Georgia.

In Whitehouse, Texas, Fire Chief Madison Johnson confirmed one person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday, but no other details were immediately available. The threat of damaging weather will move to the north on Wednesday, with severe storms possible from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas.