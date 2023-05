(AP) — Authorities say one person was killed in the weekend crash of a single-engine plane that slammed into a grassy hillside above a Los Angeles neighborhood amid dense fog.

The fire department and FAA says the Cessna C172 crashed around 8:45 p.m Saturday in a neighborhood on the city’s west side, southeast of Van Nuys Airport.

After searching for hours amid darkness and fog, crews found the crash site and one person dead in the wreckage. The FAA said the pilot was the plane’s lone occupant.