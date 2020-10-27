TEXAS

1 Killed When Small Plane Crashes In Neighborhood

(AP) – The lone occupant of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed into a back alley in a Lubbock neighborhood and burst into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cessna Centurion out of Belen, New Mexico, crashed about 4 p.m. Monday while heading toward Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Lubbock fire Lt. Philip Grandon says the burning wreckage slid from the alley through a fence and into a back yard. He says the unnamed occupant inside was dead at the scene and no surrounding structures were damaged. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate.

