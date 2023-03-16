1 Man, 4 Women Arraigned In Botched Kidnapping That Left Accomplice Dead

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Five people have been arraigned in connection with a deadly kidnapping attempt near Mercedes last month, including the man believed to be responsible for the death. 22-year-old Erik Almarez was formally charged with murder Thursday in the apparent accidental shooting death of an alleged accomplice.

Investigators believe it was Almarez who struck the kidnapping victim in the head with the butt of a rifle. The rifle went off and 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, who was standing nearby, was shot dead.

Authorities say Ruiz led a human smuggling group and had plotted the kidnapping of 19-year-old Juan Ramirez because he owed the group money. Four young women who’d been arrested for their apparent role in the crime were arraigned Thursday on aggravated kidnapping charges.