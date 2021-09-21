1 Of 2 Pilots In Military Jet Crash In Texas Out Of Hospital

This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris from a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said. (Joni Lawson Scarbrough via AP)

This photo provided by Joni Lawson Scarbrough shows debris from a military training jet that crashed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. The jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said. (Joni Lawson Scarbrough via AP)

(AP) — One of the two pilots injured when their military training jet crashed into a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

The Chief of Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi said in a statement that the instructor pilot was released from the hospital Monday. Navy officials said Monday that the student pilot remained hospitalized in serious condition. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately provided Tuesday.

Three homes were damaged in the Sunday crash but no one on the ground was seriously injured. The two pilots ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the neighborhood in Lake Worth.