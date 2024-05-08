1 Of 3 Suspects Admits Role In Deadly Ambush Of Weslaco Doctor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been a guilty plea from one of three suspects charged in connection with the death of a Weslaco doctor back in 2019. 21-year-old Joel Ismael Gonzalez pleaded guilty this week to a charge of murder related to the attempted robbery and shooting of Dr. John Dominguez.

Weslaco police say the suspects were in a vehicle that had blocked Dominguez’s vehicle as he was leaving his office. As he tried to speed away, police say Gonzalez opened fire. Dominguez got shot in the leg, he swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into an SUV. Gonzalez is facing up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced Monday.