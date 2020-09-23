1 Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case; Not For Her Death

A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP) – A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case – but not for her death.

Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors. Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.