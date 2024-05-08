LOCALTRENDING

1 Person Killed In 1-Vehicle Wreck Near IMAS

A Hidalgo man was killed and a second person suffered serious injuries in a violent crash near the International Museum of Arts and Science Wednesday morning.

McAllen police say a vehicle speeding south on Bicentennial Boulevard slammed into a concrete barrier near Nolana Avenue, crashed into another vehicle, then struck a utility pole. Killed was the driver, 21-year-old Dominik Alvarado. His 21-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.

Police are working to determine all of the factors that led to the deadly crash. The accident at around 3 a.m. also knocked out power to about a-thousand customers in the area for a short time.

