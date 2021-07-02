1 Person Shot Dead, 2 Wounded At Harlingen Stripes Store

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after gunfire outside a Stripes store in Harlingen killed one person and wound two other people late this morning.

Harlingen police, Cameron County sheriff’s deputies, and the FBI are gathering clues and searching for a shooter or shooters involved in the violence at the Stripes store on the I-69-E frontage road and West Tyler Avenue.

Authorities are not yet releasing the name of the person killed, nor revealing the conditions of the two who were wounded.