1 Student Killed In Shooting At North Carolina High School

Anxious parents stand in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)

Anxious parents stand in the parking lot of a shopping center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)

(AP) — Authorities say one student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson fought back tears at a Wednesday afternoon news conference as she said the student died at the hospital after the shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday evening that the suspect had been taken into custody without incident. Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Later, law enforcement vehicles were seen escorting school buses with Mount Tabor students off the campus to be reunited with their parents.