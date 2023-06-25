1-Vehicle Wreck Kills 18-Year-Old Brownsville Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An 18-year-old Brownsville man was killed after crashing his car south of Port Isabel early Sunday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says Damian Martinez was driving east on State Highway 48 when he lost control on a curve and swerved off the road. His 2008 Mercedes Benz then rolled several times, Martinez was thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger was hospitalized with what the DPS says were non-incapacitating injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates Martinez may have been under the influence of alcohol. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.