1 Woman Shot Dead, 2 Men Wounded At Harlingen Stripes Store

A suspect remains on the loose after a woman was shot and killed, and two men were wounded, including a federal officer, in an apparent outbreak of domestic violence outside a Stripes store in Harlingen.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend. Witnesses say he also shot a security firm employee outside the store, then got into a shootout with a U.S. Marshal who came running from a nearby car wash when he heard the gunfire. The officer was believed to have been struck in the shoulder before the suspect sped away.

The violence broke out at the Stripes store on the I69-E frontage road and West Tyler Avenue. Harlingen police, Cameron County sheriff’s deputies, and the FBI are all investigating. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.