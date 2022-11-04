NATIONAL

1-Year-Old Dies From fentanyl Overdose In Baton Rouge

jsalinasBy 12 views
0

(AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

In August, Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after a 2-year-old died from a dose of fentanyl. The child’s mother was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. In the months leading up to the boy’s death, doctors had flagged risks to the child’s safety twice.

 

Russian Soldiers Reportedly Spread Into Kherson’s Homes

Previous article

It’s That Time: Daylight Saving Time Out, Standard Time In

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL