1-Year-Old Dies From fentanyl Overdose In Baton Rouge

(AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

In August, Louisiana officials opened a probe into the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after a 2-year-old died from a dose of fentanyl. The child’s mother was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. In the months leading up to the boy’s death, doctors had flagged risks to the child’s safety twice.