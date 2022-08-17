10 Illegal Immigrants Caught At Border On Terror Screening Database

Another ten illegal immigrants caught crossing the southern border have popped up on a terror screening database. That’s according to new numbers for July, which were released this week by Homeland Security. That brings the total this fiscal year to 66. Overall, the number of Border Patrol encounters dropped for a second straight month, but remain at record highs.

In a statement, the head of Customs and Border Protection claims the slight drop is proof the President’s policies are working. An ad campaign, which started this spring, warned would-be asylum seekers of the dangers of their journey.