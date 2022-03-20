10 Million Ukrainians Displaced Since Russian Invasion Began

The U.N. refugee agency is reporting that ten million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. That’s about a quarter of the country’s population.

The number includes people that are currently displaced within Ukraine and those who have fled the country altogether. Around 90-percent of those who have left their homes are women and children, as men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for conscription.

UNICEF also warns the more than one-point-five-million children that have crossed into other countries face growing risks of trafficking and exploitation.