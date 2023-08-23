LOCALTRENDING

10-Year Prison Sentence Against Mission Man For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

jsalinasBy 96 views
0
Jose Martin Vela--Photo courtesy Mission Police Department-pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter
Jose Martin Vela--Photo courtesy Mission Police Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

10 years in prison for a Mission man for a drunk driving crash that killed a Mission mother. That’s the punishment against 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

In the plea agreement, several other charges were dropped, including counts of intoxication assault.

The charges were leveled following a 2-vehicle wreck that killed 37-year-old Irene Ascencio and seriously injured her husband and their three children. All were in a Ford Explorer that was broadsided when a drunken Vela, behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon, ran a red light at Mayberry Road and Griffin Parkway early the morning of January 16th.

Lawsuit Claims Civil, Human Rights Violations Under Operation Lone Star

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL