10-Year Prison Sentence Against Mission Man For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

10 years in prison for a Mission man for a drunk driving crash that killed a Mission mother. That’s the punishment against 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

In the plea agreement, several other charges were dropped, including counts of intoxication assault.

The charges were leveled following a 2-vehicle wreck that killed 37-year-old Irene Ascencio and seriously injured her husband and their three children. All were in a Ford Explorer that was broadsided when a drunken Vela, behind the wheel of a GMC Yukon, ran a red light at Mayberry Road and Griffin Parkway early the morning of January 16th.