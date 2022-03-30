10-Year Prison Sentence For Ex-Valley Border Patrol Agent

A former Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for shooting his girlfriend as she tried to break off their relationship.

The incident dates back to early March of 2019 when Ricardo Cepeda Junior shot Brenda Hernandez – as she was holding the couple’s 1-year-old child outside their Edinburg home. Hernandez survived gunshot wounds to her back and chest, and the child was not hurt.

Cepeda eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder. At the time, Cepeda was an 11-year veteran of the Border Patrol.