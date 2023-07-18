10 Years In Prison For La Feria Woman Who Killed Husband In Drunk Driving Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A La Feria woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison stemming from a drunken driving crash that killed her husband more than five years ago.

A Cameron County jury handed down the punishment against 47-year-old Nanatte Alejandre after finding her guilty of intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the McAllen Monitor, the couple were driving back from Nuevo Progreso the evening of February 1st 2018 when Alejandre veered into an opposite lane on Military Highway near FM 1015. The vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer rig – the wreck killing her husband, 44-year-old Heliodoro Alejandre.