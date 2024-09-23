LOCALTRENDING

10 Years In Prison For Trafficking 60 Kilos Of Meth

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission man is headed to federal prison for trafficking mass quantities of methamphetamine through the Rio Grande Valley. 31-year-old Esteban Almentor-Lopez was arrested for twice delivering kilogram quantities of methamphetamine produced in Mexico to a location in Mission for transport to Chicago back in November 2020.

While out on bond, he was caught doing the same thing. Almentor-Lopez eventually admitted his involvement in both cases – pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, and on Monday he was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Almentor-Lopez delivered a total of 60 kilograms of methamphetamine for an unnamed Mexican drug organization.

