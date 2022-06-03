100 Speeches In 100 Days Of War: Zelenskyy Rallies Ukraine

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. The address came on the 1st day of the Russian invasion and war in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP)–When Russia invaded Ukraine, no one knew how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would respond. The 44-year-old who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into his nation’s presidency now faced an invasion by Russia’s giant army. His response has turned out to be forceful — and compellingly public — in leading his country’s unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — nightly reminders that he has not fled and that Ukraine has indeed survived.