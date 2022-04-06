1,000 Amendments Can’t Stall SC Transgender Sports Bill

A box of amendments sits on the desk of South Carolina Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, as he gets ready to speak against a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's public school and college sports teams on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

(AP) — South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges. Between the four boxes of amendments and a tornado warning that evacuated the chamber, they stretched Tuesday’s debate for nearly seven hours. But the Republican majority won, passing the bill on an 82-28 vote about 9:15 p.m. The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. About a dozen states have already passed similar legislation. The bill needs one more routine approval before heading to the state Senate.