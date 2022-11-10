NATIONAL

100,000 Russian Troops Killed Or Injured In Ukraine, US Says

Fred Cruz
FILE - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 12, 2022. This winter could provide both Russia and Ukraine an opportunity to negotiate a peace after eight months of fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people on both sides, Milley said on Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)

(AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson in southern Ukraine and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace. Army Gen. Mark Milley says “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers” have been killed or wounded, with similar figures on the Ukrainian side. He says as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Milley made the remarks at The Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.

 

