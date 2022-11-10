100,000 Russian Troops Killed Or Injured In Ukraine, US Says

(AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson in southern Ukraine and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace. Army Gen. Mark Milley says “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers” have been killed or wounded, with similar figures on the Ukrainian side. He says as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed. Milley made the remarks at The Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.