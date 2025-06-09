NATIONAL

100K ICE Arrests Under Trump Admin

(Washington, DC) — ICE arrests are rising under the Trump administration. A White House spokesperson says 100-thousand arrests have happened this year which marks a big jump from last year.

According to government statistics, in fiscal year 2024 ICE arrested 113-thousand people while the Trump administration is approaching that number in only six months.

The ICE arrest numbers come as tensions flare between the White House and California officials over immigration raids in Los Angeles, and subsequent protests.

