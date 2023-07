(24/7 News Source)–More than 100 million people across the U.S. are now under heat alerts. Officials say record-breaking temperatures will continue in the Southwest because of heat dome that stays over the region.

The heat wave will affect the northern part of the country this week with New York City expecting record highs in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington D.C. could experience dangerous heat with temperatures reaching the triple digits.