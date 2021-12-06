NATIONAL

101-Year-Old Returns To Pearl Harbor To Remember Those Lost

By 30 views
0
Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II Navy veteran David Russell, 101, looks at a painting of the USS Oklahoma while talking about the attack on Pearl Harbor on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

(AP) — Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began.

The ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. David Russell of Albany, Oregon, will be among the survivors there.

The 101-year-old was a seaman first class assigned to the USS Oklahoma. He remembers torpedoes pounding his battleship and using a rope to jump to the USS Maryland when the Oklahoma capsized.

 

NYC To Impose Vaccine Mandate On Private Sector Employers

Previous article

Report Says Russian Hackers Haven’t Eased Spying Efforts

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL