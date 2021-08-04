11 Killed In Migrant Van Crash

Texas Department of Public Safety officers stand near a vehicle where multiple people died after the van carrying migrants tipped over just south of the Brooks County community of Encino on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Encino, Texas. The van crashed against a utility pole after it attempted to turn off of Highway 281 onto Business 281. Encino is about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

There’s been a horrific crash north of the Valley in Brooks County in which at least 11 people were killed.

Authorities say a Ford van, carrying about two dozen people, was heading north on Highway 281 Wednesday afternoon when the driver lost control on a curve near Encino, just south of the Border Patrol checkpoint. The van flipped over. 11 people, including the driver, were killed. Other victims were seriously hurt with some being arilifted from the scene.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez says all of the passengers were undocumented immigrants.